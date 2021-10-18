2 hurt in latest interstate shooting on I-10, NOPD says

A number of freeway shootings this year have puzzled NOPD investigators, with a string of at least 10 reported in the first few months of 2021.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were shot on I-10 West near Tulane Avenue, NOPD officials said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6 a.m. near mile marker 234, which is close to the intersection of South Claiborne and Tulane avenues. A male and a female victim were injured by gunfire in the attack.

NOPD officials said they received initial word about the shooting around 1:36 a.m.

NOPD officials have not publicized an arrest in any of the freeway shootings so far.

“We cannot necessarily identify any specific motive, but we know for sure a few of them have involved road rage,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “We are looking into possible motives.”

There does not appear to be a pattern to the interstate shootings, Ferguson added.

It is unclear if any of those shootings are related, or if they have any relation to the most recent incident.

