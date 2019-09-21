SHREVEPORT, La. — Two Louisiana inmates who fled a minimum-security building are back in custody.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Brenden Jackson and 20-year-old Kodie Byrne were captured Friday afternoon in Tyler, Texas.

The sheriff's office says the men were located together at a business after the car they were in ran out of gas.

RELATED: 10 Louisiana inmates playing football hurt by lightning

The men were discovered missing from the work release building during a head count about 11 p.m. Thursday. The building is separate from the main jail.

RELATED: Louisiana mom allegedly sends drugs to jailed son

Authorities say Jackson and Byrne were arrested without incident. Jackson was being held on a charge of simple burglary and parole violation while Byrne was serving time for a parole violation. Authorities say each will face additional charges.