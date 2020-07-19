x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

crime

2 killed in Big Branch area: STPSO

"This is an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available," Capt. Scott Lee said.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed in the Big Branch area Saturday, a spokesperson with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. 

Sheriff deputies are investigating what appears to be a homicide case with two victims. 

"This is an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available," Capt. Scott Lee said.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jul 06, 2020

MORE STORIES:

NEWS: Boutte woman arrested for stabbing, killing boyfriend Saturday

NEWS: Multiple people injured at church stabbing in Fairfax County

NEWS: A warm Saturday night, then scattered rain returns Sunday

NEWS: After intel briefings, Joe Biden warns of Russia, China election interference