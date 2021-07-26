2 killed in drive-by shooting in 7th Ward

Somebody in the other vehicle opened fire, shooting both victims before their car sped off down Broad Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Seventh Ward early Monday morning, NOPD officials said.

Gunshots reportedly broke out just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Broad Avenue and Bayou Road.

Police say a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were driving along Bayou Road towards the intersection when another car pulled up alongside them.

Somebody in the other vehicle opened fire, shooting both victims before their car sped off down Broad Avenue.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. A short while later, the man died from his injuries, NOPD officials said.

Neither has been identified pending notification of their next of kin.

Investigators on Monday morning didn't provide any information that could identify either a suspect or the car involved in the shooting.

