2 men shot in New Orleans Warehouse District

NEW ORLEANS — Two men were shot in New Orleans' Warehouse District early Sunday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Fulton and N. Diamond Streets.

Police say both men arrived at the hospital by private conveyance.

