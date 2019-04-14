HARVEY, La. — Deputies are investigating a double shooting they say happened Saturday night on the West bank.

Two men were shot and wounded in the 1600 block of Pailet Avenue in Harvey around 10 p.m., according to initial reports from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening, officials said.

Police first reported the incident around 10:10 p.m.

No further details were available as of Saturday night as deputies investigated what they have classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Anyone with information on crimes that happen in the Greater New Orleans area should call Crimestoppers on 504-822-1111, officials said.