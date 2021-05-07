2 more arrests in 2010 Kenner killing investigation prompted by call from Unsolved Mysteries

Kenner Police said that all three of the suspects were identified in 2010, but investigations failed to end with arrests.

Kenner Police have made two more arrests in an 11-year-old murder case that was resurrected after an inquiry by the TV show Unsolved Mysteries last month.

Lee Williams, 35, of New Orleans; and Zetonio Lightfoot, 31, of Kenner were charged with two counts each of first-degree murder in the 2010 killing of Hermania Ellsworth and Charles Davis in Kenner.

Lee, who would have been 24 when the killings took place, was arrested on April 30 at an address in New Orleans by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Lightfoot, who would have been about 20 at the time of the killings, was arrested May 3 while in jail at the Richland Parish Detention Center in Rayville, Louisiana.

Two weeks ago, Dernell Nelson was the first person arrested on April 22.

Kenner Police said that all three of the suspects were identified as possible suspects in 2010, but those investigations failed to end with arrests.

All three have since been linked by DNA to the homicide scene after the case was reopened in March following an inquiry from the TV show Unsolved Mysteries.

According to Kenner Police, Hermania Ellsworth and Charles Davis were found shot several times in a crashed vehicle in the 700 block of Farrar Avenue in Kenner. The couple’s 3-year-old child was found injured from the crash in the back seat. He had not been shot.

Approximately three weeks later, the bodies of Herbert Glass and Lynette Williams were found floating in Lake Pontchartrain. Glass and Williams had both been shot and were bound by duct tape. Police also believed those killings to be related to the killings of Ellsworth and Davis, because Glass and Williams resided in the 700 block of Farrar Avenue in Kenner.

In addition, a vehicle that belonged to Glass and Williams had been found burned on an exit to I-59 the day before the bodies were found in the lake.

Kenner Police worked with St. Tammany homicide detectives at the time, and they say Nelson was one of the possible suspects, but no arrest was made at the time.

The case was reopened in March of 2021 after Unsolved Mysteries called the Kenner Police.

Kenner Police said the case was assigned to Detective Nick Engler who began reviewing investigative reports, lab results, phone records and witness statements.

Engler was able to connect Nelson to the Kenner killing of Ellsworth and Davis by DNA and other evidence, according to police.