BATON ROUGE, La. — Two Baton Rouge police officers have been shot near Howell Community Park in the state's capital Sunday afternoon, according to reports from WBRZ and the Advocate.

The situation is still unfolding as of 2 p.m. according to the Baton Rouge-based TV station and newspaper.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire off Winbourne Avenue. Sources reportedly tell WBRZ that two officers are among those shot.

It's unclear how many people have been shot, or by whom.

Baton Rouge police pokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the shooting occurred on Conrad Drive. The shooting may have taken place inside of a house, McKneely said.

The severity of the officers' injuries is unclear Sunday afternoon, but both were taken to the hospital.

Police say they have not arrested anybody in connection with the incident, but are trying to make contact with someone who may be connected to the shooting.

Ed. Note: Both the Advocate and WBRZ are partnered with WWL-TV to report the latest information from around the state.

