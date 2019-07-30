NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Avenue was temporarily closed to traffic Monday night as NOPD units responded to a double shooting, officials said.

Few details were immediately available Monday night. NOPD officials announced at 10:20 p.m. officers were responding to the intersection of Orleans Avenue and N. Rocheblave Street after two people were shot.

The conditions and details about who those victims are were not immediately available.

A neighbor near the scene who called WWL-TV said she heard 12 gunshots. As of 10 p.m. Monday, several police cars had created a perimeter with crime tape and several squad cars around the area, near Gabrielle Restaurant.

No further information was immediately available.

Police officials ask that anyone with information on crimes in New Olreans call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.