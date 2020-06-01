JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to identity two men wanted in connection to the death of an 82-year-old Gretna man on New Year's Eve.

On Dec. 31, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an attempted robbery around 6:30 a.m. outside a bar in the 400 block of Terry Parkway in Terrytown.

During the incident, 82-year-old Robert James was reportedly pushed to the ground by two men as he was taking trash out to a dumpster behind the Roaring 20s cocktail lounge, where he had worked for the past several decades.

James refused EMS treatment on the scene but was later found dead in his apartment from bleeding of the brain, JPSO officials said. His death was ruled a homicide and detectives began the investigation to find those involved.

RELATED: Elderly Gretna man found dead at home a day after being robbed

On Monday, JPSO officials released photos and video of two men considered "persons of interest" in the investigation. Detectives said they believe at least one man lives in the Terrytown area and both appear to be in their mid 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to call Detective Kristian Fricke at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

See below (Video has no sound)

JPSO

ALSO: JPSO: Terrytown woman shot by live-in boyfriend after argument

ALSO: Louisiana man gets life sentence for police officer's death

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.