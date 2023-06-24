2 shot dead in Harvey home, JPSO investigators believe it was a murder-suicide

Investigators believe that the man shot the woman before taking his own life.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man and a woman were found shot dead in a Harvey home Friday night, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

Deputies were called to the 1600 block of Apache Drive for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive adult female and a wounded adult male inside the home.

Investigators believe that the man shot the woman before taking his own life.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.



The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending the notification of the family.

This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.