2 shot driving onto I-10 at Causeway Boulevard

METAIRIE, La. — Two people were shot on an I-10 on-ramp Monday morning, JPSO officials said.

The shooting was reported at the North Causeway on-ramp onto I-10 East.

The two victims received non-life-threatening injuries, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office officials said. One received a gunshot wound to the leg, and the other was shot in the buttocks.

As of 6:50 a.m., the on-ramp had been cleared by JPSO deputies, allowing traffic to flow onto the interstate again.

Interstate shootings have been common this year in the metro New Orleans area, although law enforcement officials don't believe the same person is firing the shots in all of them.

Instead, NOPD officials have hypothesized that road rage and targetted attacks may be at the heart of the 19 New Orleans I-10 shootings this year, and those motives may be behind other shootings such as the one reported Monday.

