NEW ORLEANS — Two people were shot Thursday morning in New Orleans East, the NOPD said.

Officer responded around 11:20 a.m. to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Read Boulevard and Morrison Road. When they arrived, they found a male victim with at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Investigators later learned that another victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

NOPD officials did not provide any details about the condition of either victim, and did not address motive or any potential suspects in an alert to media outlets.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

More Stories:

RELATED: The Who, Dead & Company, Lizzo among 2020 Jazz Fest headliners

RELATED: Battery warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr., video shows LSU locker room contact with officer

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.