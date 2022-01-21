2 shot, killed at Thibodaux business Friday, police investigate

Detectives were called to investigate the incident and said their identities will not be released while the investigation is ongoing.

THIBODAUX, La. — Two people have been killed after a shooting in Thibodaux Friday night, according to Police Chief Bryan Zeringue.

The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened at a business in the 900 block of St. Charles Street just before 7:30.

Detectives were called to investigate the incident and said their identities will not be released while the investigation is ongoing.

The department released a statement on the incident:

"Although an arrest has not yet been made, investigation has led detectives to believe this was an isolated event with a specific target. Detectives have no reason to believe that the suspect is still in the area that would cause a threat to nearby residents."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

