2 shot at New Orleans East motel hours after separate fatal shooting

NOPD officials did not say if the separate shootings were in any way related.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were shot Sunday morning at a motel in New Orleans East, hours after a fatal shooting at the same place.

NOPD officials gave few details about the double shooting, which took place shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of the South I-10 Service Road.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital by ambulance with gunshot wounds.

Saturday night, just before 10 p.m., a woman was shot to death at the same location, police said.

She was pronounced dead by paramedics from an apparent gunshot wound. No motive or suspect description in her killing was immediately available.

The woman has not been identified pending notification of her next of kin.

NOPD officials did not say if the separate shootings were in any way related.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.