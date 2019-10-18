GRAMBLING, La. — Authorities say two people were shot, including a police officer, on Grambling State University's campus early Friday.

According to a post on the university's website, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on campus. Louisiana State Police is investigating and say there is no threat to the public.

CBS News affiliate KSLA in Shreveport reports that there was a party at the assembly center when shots were fired. It's unclear if the party was approved by the college.

The TV station reports a non-student was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. A police officer was shot in the lower body and his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw someone running away after shots were fired. Emergency alerts

The university says that witnesses reportedly saw a suspect running from campus following the shooting.

Students received emergency alerts about the shooting around 2 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grambling State University Police at 318-274-2222.

Grambling State University is located about 65 miles east of Shreveport, La.

