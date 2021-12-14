2 shot to death on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday

The victims were found around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and were pronounced dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said they are investigating a double homicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Seventh District officers responding to the scene found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no further information available on the killings as of 5 p.m.

Anyone with information on the double homicide can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.