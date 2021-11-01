2 teens arrested for 15-minute spree of carjackings, armed robbery

The two suspects, one male and one female, were not identified by NOPD officials because of their ages.

NEW ORLEANS — Two teenagers were arrested Halloween morning in connection with two armed robberies and a carjacking within minutes of each other.

The first incident was reported at 11:14 a.m., when officers got a call about two teens who approached the juvenile victim in a car. The male perpetrator pointed a gun at the victim and demanded they hand over some unspecified items. When the victim complied, they sped off.

At 11:17 a.m. NOPD officers received a call about two people who had demanded a man's car at gunpoint in the 7400 block of Read Boulevard in New Orleans East. It's unclear what happened to the car they had used just minutes before.

The second victim handed over his keys, but the pair couldn't operate their newly stolen car and instead ran off with the victim's keys and cell phone.

NOPD reports indicate 11 minutes later, they got a call about the same pair who carjacked somebody else in the 10900 block of the South I-10 Service Road.

Police records indicate the two suspects were later arrested while driving the last stolen vehicle.

NOPD officials confirmed to WWL-TV that all three incidents are being investigated as related, and they believe the same suspects were responsible for all three.

It is unclear if either suspect has a previous criminal record.

