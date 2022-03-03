2 Texans had 25 pounds of cocaine during I-10 traffic stop: LSP

Two Houston area Texans were arrested after the traffic stop: 35-year-old Marco Antonio Hernandez Garcia & 20-year-old Maria Lizeth Rodriguez Hernandez.

GROSSE TETE, La. — Louisiana State Troopers found 25 pounds of cocaine during an I-10 traffic stop on Wednesday, according to a statement from an LSP spokesperson.

Troopers stopped a 2015 Nissan Sentra on the eastbound lanes of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Iberville Parish around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Two Houston area Texans were arrested after the traffic stop:

35-year-old Marco Antonio Hernandez Garcia

20-year-old Maria Lizeth Rodriguez Hernandez

"Garcia and Hernandez were booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for violating LRS 40:967 Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule 2 Drugs," the LSP release said.

More information may be released further into the investigation.

