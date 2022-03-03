2 Texans had 25 pounds of cocaine during I-10 traffic stop: LSP

GROSSE TETE, La. — Louisiana State Troopers found 25 pounds of cocaine during an I-10 traffic stop on Wednesday, according to a statement from an LSP spokesperson.
Troopers stopped a 2015 Nissan Sentra on the eastbound lanes of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Iberville Parish around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Two Houston area Texans were arrested after the traffic stop:
- 35-year-old Marco Antonio Hernandez Garcia
- 20-year-old Maria Lizeth Rodriguez Hernandez
"Garcia and Hernandez were booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for violating LRS 40:967 Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule 2 Drugs," the LSP release said.
Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867
More information may be released further into the investigation.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.