2 weeks later, horrible crime still stings - healing hard

“It’s hard to think about the fact that everything she went through right here in this area,” said Linda Frickey’s niece Danielle Duffourc.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Monday was first time Sandra and Danielle Duffourc stood at the intersection of Bienville and N. Pierce in Mid-City, looking at flowers put there as a memorial to Linda Frickey, a woman they knew as a sister and an aunt.

“It’s hard to see that, to imagine that this even happened to her,” said Frickey’s sister Sandra Duffourc.

Frickey, a 73-year-old grandmother, was dragged to death during a carjacking two weeks ago while trying to leave work. Forced out of her SUV, authorities say Frickey was caught in the seatbelt and then dragged around the block. Her arm eventually ripped off, freeing her from the SUV. Folks in the neighborhood rushed over to help, but Frickey died before paramedics got there.

“It’s hard to think about the fact that everything she went through right here in this area,” said Frickey’s niece Danielle Duffourc.

It wasn’t long before four teenagers, a boy and three girls, were arrested.

Joining hands with strangers Monday evening the Duffourcs prayed with community members who want Frickey’s life to be remembered.

“I guess part of me being here is just not knowing what to do,” said Gallivan Burwell, who lives close by and wanted to honor Frickey.

“I came here looking for peace and to pay respect,” said Jano Brindisi, who also lives nearby.

“It’s a time for us to really bring forth the healing that is needed in this community,” said Pastor Jerry Henry Jr. with Greater Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.

Henry help organized Monday’s prayer vigil and says through this suffering there must be a call to action.

“It’s not about ethnicities, cultures, backgrounds, none of that. It’s about rallying together. When one hurts all of us hurt,” said Henry.

It’s a hurt still felt by folks in this community, stemming from a trauma they’ll never forget

“The day that this happened I don’t think I left the house for like two days after. I’m honestly afraid driving my car around here,” said Brindisi.

Frickey’s niece says that fear should not be part of everyday life and wants her Aunt’s death to create meaningful change to protect others from becoming victims.

“It’s hard to think about it in that grand of a scale but it’s something that people shouldn’t have to be afraid when they leave their house and just go to work,” said Duffourc.