'We dove on the floor' - 2 women dead in Treme after shots ring out early Friday

Two women were shot and killed Friday morning as shots rang out in Treme.

NEW ORLEANS — Two women were gunned down early Friday morning in the 1000 block of North Claiborne.

According to our partners at the Times-Picayune, the two women have been identified by friends as JaDiamond Jones and Imani Williams. The two were at a nearby Hookah Lounge celebrating.

Now the corner, where they were enjoying their Thursday night, has turned into a memorial.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Witnesses tell WWL-TV that a graduation party was happening. They don’t know where the bullets came from, but once the shots starts, everyone ran.

At least 100 evidence markers were put up by NOPD. Neighbors say there were so many shots, so quickly, it sounded like fireworks.

“Me and my wife was lying in bed,” nearby resident Davis Sterling said. “It sounded about 10 to 15 shots we heard it and we dove on the floor behind the bed.”

The bullets flew through the area, some ripped through cars and even Sterling’s home. He says it’s not the first time.

“Bullet holes in the side from them shooting this corner, bullets went through the wall, l went through the speakers by my couch, someone in my house could’ve gotten shot so I’m really upset about it but we can’t do nothing about it. I’m sorry for the two young ladies who got shot,” Sterling said.

According to Nola.com, Jones, who has a two-year-old child, had just found out she would get her nursing diploma from Nunez. Williams had just turned 20 and had turned her hairstyling hobby into a successful business.

Friday’s shooting means now three women have been shot and killed in New Orleans in 24 hours, following a fatal shooting off the I-10 service road Thursday. Friday afternoon, Mayor Cantrell said these shootings aren’t random.

“None of these acts are random at all and what we have to understand is women also play a role in violent activity in the city. they’ll remain under active investigation,” Cantrell said.

NOPD has not yet released a motive or suspects.