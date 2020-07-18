2 women walking in 2-lane highway before dawn hit, killed

BOGALUSA, La. — Louisiana State Police say women from Louisiana and Mississippi were hit from behind and killed as they walked in a two-lane highway before dawn.
A news release says 27-year-old Liltricia Lewis of Bogalusa, Louisiana, and 37-year-old Larshuandra Holmes of Tylertown, Mississippi died at the accident site about 5 miles from Bogalusa.
It says they were walking south in the southbound lane of Louisiana highway 1075 north of Louisiana Highway 1074.
They were hit by a southbound Nissan Rogue driven by a 64-year-old Bogalusa woman.
