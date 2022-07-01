1 woman dead, another injured in separate shootings in New Orleans Friday

Police reported the discovery of two women who had been injured by gunfire in separate incidents about 15 minutes apart Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — One woman was killed and another has been injured in Friday morning shootings, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The first shooting occurred around 9 a.m. in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Officers responding to the scene found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital to be treated. She later died from her injury.

The second incident took place about 15 minutes later. Police said officers responding a call in the 2400 block of Mazant Street found the victim with an unspecified number of gunshot wounds.

There was no immediate report on whether the victim was treated at the scene or taken to the hospital.