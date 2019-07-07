NEW ORLEANS — Two men are recovering after a shooting near Paris Road in the East on Saturday, New Orleans Police Department officials said.

Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, NOPD officers reportedly rushed to the 7800 block of Star Street at the eastern end of the Little Woods area after reports of shots fired.

When they arrived on the side street, they found two men shot, one in the stomach and the other in his arm. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment, where they were listed in stable condition about an hour after the shooting, according to NOPD officials.

An investigation was opened into the incident, which officials are classifying as an aggravated battery by shooting. No further information was immediately available. Neither a suspect nor a potential motive were announced Saturday night.

Officials asked anyone with information about the shooting call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 with tips.