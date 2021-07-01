20-year-old faces murder charge after Houma splash party shooting

The Houma Police Department said Thursday that Terrion Robinson turned himself into police custody shortly after 10 a.m.

HOUMA, La. — Authorities say a 20-year-old Houma area man faces second-degree murder charges in the murder investigation of a 19-year-old who died after being shot several times at a “splash” party.

The Houma Police Department said Thursday that Terrion Robinson turned himself into police custody shortly after 10 a.m. He was then transferred to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to be booked.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of Issac Street. Investigators say that several people were attending the splash party and several shots were fired as the crowd was dispersing.

Police say Emmitt Carr Jr. was struck several times by the gunfire. Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment, but he later died on Sunday.

Anyone who attended the splash party or knows information about the shooting is asked to call the Houma Police Department. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.