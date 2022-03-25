20-year-old missing, car found in N.O. East: NOPD investigates

According to police, 20-year-old Shane Brown was reported missing Friday, March 25.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man missing since Monday.

According to police, 20-year-old Shane Brown was reported missing Friday, March 25.

Investigations said the person that reported Brown missing has not seen or heard from him since March 21 but members of the Cold Case Homicide Section found his vehicle in New Orleans East.

Foul play is suspect in his disappearance, according to police.