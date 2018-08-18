METAIRIE -- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Metairie Friday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of S. Causeway Boulevard and Lausat Street to investigate a possible shooting around 6:47 p.m.

On arrival, deputies found the 21-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police did not release any information on a suspect of possible motive.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call JPSO's Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will continue to update as it develops.

