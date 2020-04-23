NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating after a young man was reportedly shot to death while exiting a home with his girlfriend in New Orleans East Thursday morning.

It's the 50th homicide under investigation by the New Orleans Police Department this year and the latest incident in an increasingly violent stretch in the East.

According to initial NOPD reports, a 22-year-old man was exiting a house in the 7600 block of Dalewood Road with his girlfriend when they were approached by a man who opened fire at him then fled.

Police were called to the scene for shots fired and found the man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neighbors and family gathered to watch the crime scene unfold Thursday morning as police tape covered Dalewood Road.

No further information, including a possible motive or suspect in the crime, was immediately available. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

The shooting comes two days after a police officer was shot responding to an apartment complex on Bundy Road and a woman was found murdered inside a truck on the N. I-10 Service Road.

SEE: 'He saved us,' woman says officer who was shot in New Orleans East is hero

Last week, two other police officers were shot and wounded in the East when they confronted two would-be car burglars on the street. Two other men were found killed in a backyard in the 7200 block of Arbor Drive a few days later.

The uptick in violence comes just over a month into the citywide coronavirus quarantine order.

SEE: Second suspect on the run, NOPD officers recovering after NO East shootout

ALSO: NOPD investigating 1 murder, 6 shootings in 24 hours

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.