23-year-old in ICU after hit-and-run in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS — Today police continue to look for the driver in the hit and run of a 23-year-old.

Tyler Werhlin was on a first date here at Rock-n-Sake when the tragedy happened.

He was walking across the street after having dinner a rock and sake in Metairie when he was hit by a car

His mother Rachel McMahan, said witnesses told her that he crossed the street to head to his car and was then hit by a white car that knocked him into a light pole

He was almost on the sidewalk when the car hit him.

She says the person with him came to his rescue along with patrons from the restaurant. No one was able to make out the driver but his white car was captured on surveillance.

Werhlin suffered major injuries including a skull fracture, brain hemorrhage, damage to his eye socket and cheekbone, and internal bleeding.

His mother says he will likely need more surgeries in the future. The family says they want whoever impacted his life and theirs in such a horrible way to come forward.

"What person, what heartless person can leave a human on the side...he was a good boy," said Rachel McMahan. Werhlin was a semester away from finishing up a course to become a foreman.

Tyler has a long road ahead of him. His family has started a gofundme page to help pay for medical expenses and recovery efforts.