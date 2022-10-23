23-year-old man shot and killed in New Orleans, police say

Police say the man was shot multiple times to death in an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — A 23-year-old died after getting shot multiple times in an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the New Orleans Police Department.

Police said that the victim arrived at the hospital at around 4:18 p.m. on Sunday. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead/

The press release also said that detectives learned about the victim being shot at the apartment complex and being transported via private conveyance to the hospital.