23-year-old man shot and killed in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A 23-year-old died after getting shot multiple times in an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the New Orleans Police Department.
Police said that the victim arrived at the hospital at around 4:18 p.m. on Sunday. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead/
The press release also said that detectives learned about the victim being shot at the apartment complex and being transported via private conveyance to the hospital.
Police said they do not have any other information to share at this time.