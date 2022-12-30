250+ officers set to hit the streets this weekend

The City of New Orleans announced that reinforcements have been called to prevent crime this weekend.

NEW ORLEANS — Days ago a person was shot and killed here at the intersection of Bourbon and Toulouse streets. This weekend set to be one of the biggest with the Sugar Bowl and New Year's Eve, the New Orleans Police Department is calling in reinforcements to help keep tourists and locals safe.

Interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork says NOPD is beefing up its patrols as the city’s population swells this weekend, saying, “We have a heavy foot, vehicle and traffic presence in that area and around the quarter.”

More than 250 additional officers and 25 state troopers will patrol the French Quarter and downtown this weekend. Chief Woodfork said, “Folks out there who are violating with weapons or any other crime, we’re going to take police action, we’re going to do what we have to do.”

New Orleans is on track to be the deadliest city in the nation this year. From just Wednesday to Thursday this week – there were at least 10 shootings, and one person died.

Executive Director of Orleans Parish Communication District, Tyrell Morris said, “The OPCD has elevated to level two staffing, we have doubled our staff to handle these 911 calls.”

Some tourists Eyewitness News spoke to say they're completely unaware of the city’s spiraling crime problem. Others say they’ll be very vigilant while in town.

One saying, “I have been reading about New Orleans being the most dangerous city in the United States... It makes me more cautious.”

One visitor says he’s planning to move here, but says it comes with risks, he said, “I would like to carry something to protect myself, it’s a tragedy that’s the case.”