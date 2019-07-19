NEW ORLEANS — Over $2.6 million in counterfeit jewelry was found in New Orleans after U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers checked a shipment from Hong Kong.

Officers siezed 180 pieces of counterfeit Cartier jewelry Thursday that was in a parcel addressed to a local dealer.

When CBP officers inspected the parcel, which was listed as “jewelry accessory,” items, they discovered bracelets of poor quality packaged in Cartier boxes, and determined them to be counterfeit.

According to the CBP, Hong Kong sellers frequently ship counterfeit jewelry.

Thursday's siezure is the largest in New Orleans this year.

“This is another win for American consumers and retailers who would have lost significant revenue had these illegal items gotten past our borders,” said Mark Choina, the acting area port director for New Orleans.