INDEPENDENCE, La. — Authorities say more than two dozen students were arrested Tuesday for fighting in a Tangipahoa Parish high school.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said 26 students from Independence High School were booked with misdemeanor disturbing the peace by fighting. School officials will determine if those students face other disciplinary action and if and when they can return to class.

The sheriff's office said the fighting caused the school to go into lockdown, restricting movement on campus.

Additional deputies were present at the school Wednesday as a precaution, Edwards said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.