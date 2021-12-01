3 arrested, 1 wanted after deadly shooting in St. Bernard Parish

Sheriff James Pohlmann said the arrests are in connection with the shooting death of a 32-year-old man on Jan. 3

VIOLET, La. — Authorities say three people are in custody and a fourth is wanted following a deadly shooting in St. Bernard Parish earlier this month.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said the arrests are in connection with the shooting death of a 32-year-old man on Jan. 3 in the 2200 block of Caluda Lane in Violet, La.

Kentrel Richard, 33, booked with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of marijuana

Kevin Brumfield, 26, booked with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder

Kayla Bentley, 35, booked with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of marijuana.

Pohlmann said an arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Stephen Barthelemy on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting or Barthelemy’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau TIPS hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or (504) 271-2501.

