She died of a fentanyl overdose. Police says these 4 drove for an hour asking for Narcan before calling 911

HOUMA, La. — Three people are in jail and one is still wanted on a charge of negligent homicide in the death of a Houma woman who died of a meth and fentanyl overdose, police say.

Houma police identified the woman as 53-year-old Sherrial Guidry. According to a statement from the police department, officers responded to reports of an overdose death at a hotel in the 300 block of New Orleans Boulevard on April 25 and found Guidry there.

Police now say four people were in the hotel room when she died, and are directly responsible for her death.

Draper Queen, 40; Kendell Johnson, 40; Howard Girod, 35; and Christopher Rice, 29, allegedly gave Guidry the drugs she overdosed on and failed to call 9-1-1 after she died because they were trying to avoid police involvement.

All four had a warrant for negligent homicide issued for their arrest.

Investigators say the four suspects drove around to several different locations trying to find Narcan -- a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses -- for nearly an hour before telling an unrelated person that Guidry was dead in their hotel room.

The four then left the area while police were called.

Police say they found Rice on July 6 in a car near Beatrice Street. When they attempted to stop him, he allegedly tried to flee but was caught while throwing drugs from the car.

He faces several additional drug-related charges including possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and a charge of obstruction of justice.

Howard Girod is still at large. Police ask anybody with information on his location to contact them or Crimestoppers to report anonymously.

