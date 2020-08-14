3 arrested after Chili's hostess attacked for enforcing COVID rules

Kelsy Wallace, 17, said she was attacked after she refused to seat a large group of about 13 people at a single table.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities have arrested three people in connection with an attack on a teenaged Chili’s hostess who refused to seat a party together due to coronavirus social distancing policies.

WBRZ-TV reports that Baton Rouge police arrested Tammy Dabney, 48, Rodneka Dabney, 27, and Erica Dabney, 46 in connection with the attack on Sunday, Aug. 9.

Kelsy Wallace, 17, said she was attacked after she refused to seat a large group of about 13 people at a single table, which she says was against the company’s COVID-19 policies.

Wallace said she sat six people at one table, but she could not seat the rest of the party because there were more than six people. She said the group became increasingly upset and she tried to get her manager. That’s when she was attacked, Baton Rouge police say.

“So I'm standing there, they're on me, beating me. I'm standing there trying to hit them, trying to get all of them off me. And the lady, she takes a wet floor sign and slams it in my eye. And I had blood rushing everywhere,” Wallace said.

Wallace said she was able to escape to the back of the restaurant with her face covered in blood. Police arrived later after the group left in separate cars. Wallace later had to go to the emergency room where five stitches were placed above her eye. She said the attackers also ripped some of her hair out, creating a bald spot on her head.

Tammy Dabney was booked on one charge of aggravated second-degree battery. Rodneka and Erica Dabney were booked on charges of disturbing the peace and simple battery.

WBRZ-TV reports anonymous tips to authorities assisted detectives in identifying the suspects in the attack.

Wallace’s family has established a GoFundMe campaign for her after she said she is afraid to return to work.

