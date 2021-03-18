3 arrested for teen's 2019 murder in Thibodaux

Thibodaux police declined to say why they three allegedly killed Sullivan, citing pending court proceedings.

THIBODAUX, La. — Three men have been arrested in connection with a 2019 murder in Thibodaux. Police say when they went to find the three, they discovered that they were already in jail in neighboring areas for unrelated homicide charges.

Thibodaux police say 23-year-old Joshua Birdis, 19-year-old Brennan Mitchell Jr. and 20-year-old Wilfred Mitchell all face a second degree murder charge stemming from the December 2019 death of 17-year-old Dequan Sullivan.

Wednesday, detectives secured warrants for the three men, but when they went to serve them, learned that all three suspects were incarcerated in neighboring jurisdictions. All three were then transferred to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex awaiting trial for the Sullivan murder.

Thibodaux police declined to say why they three allegedly killed Sullivan, citing pending court proceedings.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.