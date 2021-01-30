3 arrested in January double homicide, in Montegut

All three have been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs office made three arrest in a double homicude that happened in early January.

In a release from Terrebonne Parish police, three men have been arrested for the crime that took place January 13, 2021, in Montegut.

“Our detectives have worked tirelessly on this investigation since it occurred,” said Sheriff Soignet, “The efforts of these investigators have resulted in three suspects being arrested.”

According to Sheriff Tim Soignet, 35-year-old Beaux Cormier from Kaplan, La., 25-year-old Andrew Eskine from Carencro, La., and 22-year-old Dalvin Wilson from Rayne, La., have all been arrested and booked with two counts of first-degree murder.

All three suspects will return to Terrebonne Parish and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

This is still an ongoing investigation.