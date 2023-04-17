x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Three arrested in killing of pregnant woman in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 36-year-old Keisha Johnson.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

NEW ORLEANS — A woman and her unborn child were killed in a shooting Sunday in Baton Rouge.

The woman was picking someone up from a party on North Carrollton Avenue, according to our partners at WBRZ.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 36-year-old Keisha Johnson.

Marques Porch, Gregory Parker, and Derrick Curry, who were all 19 years old, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

Officers believe that Johnson was mistaken by the gunmen as someone else who was shooting a gun into the sky near the party

   

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

More Videos

In Other News

Police officer, at least 4 others hurt in Biloxi shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out