3 arrested in relation to multiple car burglaries in the Third District

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department has arrested three people connected to multiple third district car burglaries that happened on January 17.

Police said Nakeiah Andrews, Jermaine Jones, and Devain Washington, were found after the car they used to commit the robberies in the 4300 block of Eastern Street, 2000 and 2300 block of Stephen Girard Street and 5700 block of St. Anthony Avenue, was identified during an investigation.

Orleans Parish Levee Board officers found the vehicle. Officers were led in a car chase but ended with the arrest of the three suspects along with the discovery of multiple stolen handguns, according to NOPD.

In a release from New Orleans Police Department, Andrews, Jones and Washington have been booked into the Orleans Parish Criminal Justice Center on various charges such as simple criminal damage, possession of stolen items, possession of a stolen vehicle, and armed robbery.