NEW ORLEANS —

NOPD investigators announced Friday they had arrested a trio of suspects in a pair of Christmastime purse snatchings; the suspects' ages are 10,11 and 12.

The first robbery happened just before 8:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, according to the NOPD. A woman in the 7700 block of Nelson Street had her purse taken by a young male thief who fled the scene with another young male.

Police believe another robbery around 11:20 a.m. in the 7700 block of Belfast Street on Christmas Day is related. That victim's purse was forcefully taken by a youth, who fled with two others.

Thursday, police arrested three suspects in connection with the robberies. None of the suspects are teenagers yet; their ages are 10, 11 and 12.

All three were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center. Their names were not released because all three are minors.

More Stories:

RELATED: Reports: Antonio Brown working out for the Saints

RELATED: MSY baggage issues send travelers away without checked bags

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.