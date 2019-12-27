NEW ORLEANS —

NOPD investigators announced Friday they had arrested a trio of suspects in a pair of Christmastime purse snatchings; the suspects' ages are 10,11 and 12. 

The first robbery happened just before 8:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, according to the NOPD. A woman in the 7700 block of Nelson Street had her purse taken by a young male thief who fled the scene with another young male. 

Police believe another robbery around 11:20 a.m. in the 7700 block of Belfast Street on Christmas Day is related. That victim's purse was forcefully taken by a youth, who fled with two others. 

Thursday, police arrested three suspects in connection with the robberies. None of the suspects are teenagers yet; their ages are 10, 11 and 12. 

All three were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center. Their names were not released because all three are minors. 

