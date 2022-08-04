3 hurt in separate stabbings at New Orleans jail this week

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office did not respond to any questions from the newspaper and has not reported the stabbings to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — At least three people were reportedly stabbed in separate incidents at the New Orleans jail this week, according to The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

The newspaper, citing anonymous sources familiar with the attacks, said the first stabbing happened this weekend, and the latest happened on Wednesday.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office did not respond to any questions from the newspaper and has not reported the stabbings to the public.

The violence comes weeks after two inmates died at the jail in June. Philip Soublet Jr. died on June 10 after another inmate beat him to death during a brawl that left two other inmates stabbed with a "homemade" knife. Days later, Chad Neyland died after leaping over a railing from the second-story mezzanine level of his jail pod.

The newspaper said both deaths occurred when the men were left unsupervised by deputies.

Read more on the The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate's website.