3 indicted for bank fraud, money laundering of more than $345,000

NEW ORLEANS — A former St. Bernard Parish Assistant District Attorney and two associates have been indicted on 19 counts that allege they conspired to defraud First NBC Bank out of more than $345,000 in an eight-month period in 2016.

The indictment alleges that the former St. Bernard Parish assistant district attorney Glenn E. Diaz, 70, of Arabi; Peter J. Jenevein, age 56, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, 67, of Chalmette worked together to overdraw a checking account at First NBC for work allegedly being done on a Florida warehouse. The indictment says the men instead deposited the funds back into another account for Diaz with another bank and that the funds were used for non-business expenses.

According to the indictment, Diaz had been overdrafting his checking account and depositing funds into a checking account at another bank, but then First NBC Bank officers began asking for Diaz to supply invoices to justify the expenses and to show that the were being used to improve the Florida warehouse.

At that point, the indictment states that Diaz had Jenevein create invoices for improvements to the warehouse that Grelle's company was working on. Diaz would then write a check to Grelle who would then write a check back to Diaz.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that altogether there were 17 "transactions" that defrauded First NBC of $345,841.41.