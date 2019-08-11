COVINGTON, La. — Two men are accused of murder in the the May overdose death of a 24-year-old Covington woman.

On Friday, officials with the 22nd Judicial District announced a grand jury indictment for 30-year-old Christopher Hickman of Bogalusa and 40-year-old Raymond Magee of Franklinton for allegedly providing the heroin that the victim, Cheyenne Leonard, overdosed and died using in late May.

Along with second-degree murder charges, the men were also indicted for conspiracy to distribute heroin. Hickman's girlfriend, 25-year-old Leanna Stewart of Mandeville, was also charged with conspiracy to distribute.

Covington police and the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office worked together in the investigation leading to the indictments. Court records show the suspects were being held in the St. Tammany Parish Jail on bonds ranging from $200,000 to $300,000.

Hickman and Magee face life in prison if convicted. Louisiana is one of at least 20 states with laws that let prosecutors pursue a murder conviction when distributing drugs leads directly to someone's death.

No further information was immediately available.

MORE: Northshore man battling addiction gets new implant to end his cravings

MORE: Fake prescription pills with potentially deadly fentanyl circulating in US

MORE: Mother dies as Ponchatoula responds to 3 opioid overdoses reported in same day

MORE: Slidell heroin dealer convicted of murder after customer died of drug overdose

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.