3 juveniles apprehended, suspected in 2 armed carjackings

Police said the armed juveniles carjacked a victim near Freret and Soniat around 1 p.m. Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD said it has apprehended three juveniles suspected of a couple of armed carjackings over the past two days in the Uptown and Central City areas.

Police did not give the age of the juvenile suspects.

According to the NOPD, officers were sent to a call of an armed carjacking at Freret and Soniat Streets just before 1 p.m. Monday. Police said some of the suspects fled in the victim's Black Mazda followed by a White Volvo SUV that had been reportedly stolen in an armed carjacking in the Sixth District the day before.

A short time later, officers saw the two vehicles and said the suspects fled in the White Volvo SUV. Police said the officers asked for and received permission to pursue the vehicle because it was believed to have been used in a violent crime.

The chase ended shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Canal St. and South Salcedo Street where officers said the suspects got out of the SUV and ran.

They were arrested a short time later and police said the juvenile suspects were taken to the hospital because the SUV struck a tree at some point.

Once they are released from the hospital, police said the suspects would be booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on armed carjacking counts.