2 killed by gunfire, 1 by overdose in apparent Metairie murder-suicide

It is unclear if all three deaths are related, or if the victims who were shot were killed in a separate incident than the overdose victim.

METAIRIE, La. — Three people are dead in Metairie in what investigators believe may have been a murder-suicide.

Just after 8 p.m., deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Jade Avenue after somebody checking on the house found several people down in the home.

When deputies arrived, they discovered two people dead from gunshot wounds. A third person was discovered separately in the house and may have died from an overdose, according to JPSO officials.

Authorities are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide. It is unclear if all three deaths are related, or if the victims who were shot were killed in a separate incident than the overdose victim.

JPSO investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...