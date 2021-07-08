3 men with assault rifles carjack victim in Desire neighborhood

Police later confirmed to WWL-TV that the car had been recovered, but said no suspects had been arrested as of noon Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — Police say a man was carjacked by three men armed with assault rifles Thursday morning in the Desire neighborhood.

The carjacking was reported just after 3 a.m. in the 3000 block of Oliver White Avenue, NOPD officials confirmed.

According to initial information provided by the police, the victim was removing items from his trunk when the gunmen approached, wearing masks and brandishing the rifles.

The victim handed over his keys and the carjackers sped off in his 2012 Bently.

Police later confirmed to WWL-TV that the car had been recovered, but said no suspects had been arrested as of noon Thursday.

