3 seconds of gunfire left 7 wounded at Lafourche graduation party

Sheriff Webre said the incident unfolded at a street party in Thibodaux on Sunday that was likely held to celebrate a preschooler's graduation.

Example video title will go here for this video

THIBODAUX, La. — It took just three seconds of gunfire for seven individuals to be wounded at a Thibodaux graduation party on Sunday, according to a press conference by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Craig Webre said the incident unfolded at a street party in the 300 block of Hyland Drive in Thibodaux on Sunday that was likely held to celebrate a preschooler's graduation.

Webre said that there was evidence of two handguns being used in the shooting, suggesting that it may have been two individuals who got into a disagreement and started firing their weapons.

Law enforcement was notified around 9:32 p.m. on Sunday night and arrived at the scene in less than 10 minutes.

According to Webre, video evidence suggested gunfire lasted just three seconds, but seven individuals (two men and five women) were struck by gunfire. Webre said the crowd dispersed extremely quickly in the ensuing panic and two women were injured as the crowd was running from the scene.

Webre said that there were no fatalities. All except one of the nine victims were released from the hospital.

"We're very blessed and fortunate to say that there were no fatalities and it appears that everybody will make a full recovery," Webre said.

Webre said that there is no evidence to suggest it presently but his office is not ruling out the possibility that one of the wounded victims was a perpetrator in the shooting.

Currently, LPSO does not have any suspects or motives currently but they do have evidence and possible leads, such as shell casings recovered from the scene and DNA evidence present on one of the firearms used.

Webre said that while his office understands that individuals may be hesitant to talk to law enforcement out of fear of retaliation by one of the suspects, he still requested that anyone with relevant information or evidence talk to LPSO or ATF.