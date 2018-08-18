Deputies are investigating three separate shootings Friday evening in Jefferson Parish.

The shootings happened within a span of just over 6 hours, and one of them left a 21-year-old Metairie man dead.

Officials have not said if they believe any of the shootings are related.

The incidents are:

- 5:24 p.m., 1024 Estolate Avenue in Harvey - officials said one 32-year-old man was shot but is expected to live.

- 6:47 p.m., South Causeway Blvd. and Lausat St. - deputies said where they arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple times. The man was brought to an area hospital, where officials said he later died.

- 11:49 p.m., Manhattan Blvd. and Gretna Blvd. - Officials said one woman was shot but did not give her age or condition.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

