NEW ORLEANS — Police were investigating three shootings around the city that left three people injured Saturday night into Sunday morning, including a 15-year-old who reportedly shot himself in the leg.

The NOPD reports that officers responded to Mid-City, the Seventh Ward and New Orleans East for separate shooting incidents that happened between 9:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The first happened at 9:35 p.m. The victim, an identified 38-year-old man, was reportedly shot twice while on I-10 westbound near Bullard Avenue. He continued on the interstate, then called the police. He was taken to University Medical Center via ambulance, where his condition was not listed.

The second incident was reported in Mid-City around the same time. Police responded to the 2800 block of Palmyra Street for what they believed was a shooting attack, but later changed their signal when the learned the 15-year-old victim may have shot himself.

SEE: Teen shot in the leg in Mid-City

NOPD officials said the incidents were under open investigation and no further information was available. Anyone with information on crimes that happen in New Orleans is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.